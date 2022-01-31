CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.03.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock opened at $49.92 on Monday. CRH has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

