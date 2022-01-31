CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,090 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $59.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.41. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $175.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. On average, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CRSP. Cowen began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

