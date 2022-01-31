CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 62.2% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.33.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $59.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.06. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $175.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.41.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

