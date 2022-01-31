Critical Analysis: Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) & ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL)

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) and ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Marchex has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZipLink has a beta of -0.71, indicating that its share price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Marchex and ZipLink, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marchex 0 0 2 0 3.00 ZipLink 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marchex presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.98%. Given Marchex’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Marchex is more favorable than ZipLink.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marchex and ZipLink’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marchex $51.22 million 1.96 -$38.45 million ($0.18) -13.39 ZipLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZipLink has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marchex.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.0% of Marchex shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Marchex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.5% of ZipLink shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marchex and ZipLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marchex -14.53% -19.29% -13.62% ZipLink N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Marchex beats ZipLink on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc. operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries. It delivers data insights and incorporates artificial intelligence (AI)-powered functionality that drives insights and solutions to help companies find, engage, and support its customers across voice and text-based communication channels. The company was founded by Russell C. Horowitz, Ethan A. Caldwell, Peter Christothoulou, and John Keister on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About ZipLink

ZipLink, Inc. provides wholesale Internet connectivity services. The company was founded on November 21, 1995 and is headquartered in Hartford, CT.

