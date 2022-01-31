Critical Contrast: CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) & Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF)

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) and Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CVB Financial and Central Pacific Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVB Financial $480.21 million 6.24 $177.16 million $1.59 13.90 Central Pacific Financial $257.62 million 3.14 $37.27 million $2.47 11.70

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Central Pacific Financial. Central Pacific Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.2% of CVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of CVB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CVB Financial and Central Pacific Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Central Pacific Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

CVB Financial currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.07%. Central Pacific Financial has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.00%. Given Central Pacific Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Central Pacific Financial is more favorable than CVB Financial.

Risk & Volatility

CVB Financial has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CVB Financial and Central Pacific Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVB Financial 45.37% 10.55% 1.41% Central Pacific Financial 26.50% 12.69% 0.99%

Dividends

CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CVB Financial pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Pacific Financial pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CVB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Central Pacific Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

CVB Financial beats Central Pacific Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank. Its products include loans for commercial businesses, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, land, dairy and livestock and agribusiness, consumer and government-guaranteed small business loans. The company was founded by George A. Borba on April 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Ontario, CA.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services. The Treasury segment involves in managing company’s investment securities portfolio and wholesale funding activities. The All Others segment consists electronic banking, data processing, and management of bank owned properties. The company was founded on February 1, 1982 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

