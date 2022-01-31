Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $20.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $766.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

