Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will report $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.35. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 610.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

CCRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $21.19. 45,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,226. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $805.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

