CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.07.

Shares of CRWD opened at $168.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.69. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.68 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $1,416,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,785 shares of company stock worth $32,067,305. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.