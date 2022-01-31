Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Short Interest Update

Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,700 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 488,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 723.4 days.

Shares of CWLDF opened at $9.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. Crown Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $10.46.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Resorts to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Crown Resorts Ltd. operates in the gaming and entertainment industry, which focuses in the resorts, entertainment sectors in Australia and Macau. It operates through the following business segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinall’s, and Wagering and Online. The Crown Melbourne segment includes casino, hotels, function rooms, restaurants and shopping and entertainment facilities.

