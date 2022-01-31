Crowny (CRWNY) Tops One Day Volume of $78,136.00

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $78,136.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00050817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,685.75 or 0.06979679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,449.15 or 0.99920865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00051736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00054982 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006695 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

