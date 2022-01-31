Crust (CRU) One Day Volume Hits $7.41 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00010502 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00053662 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 327.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.90 or 0.00331956 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000779 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

