CryptoSoul Price Reaches $0.0026 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $828,352.93 and $1,276.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00181303 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00029157 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00072074 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.06 or 0.00381724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000184 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

