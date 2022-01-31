CryptoTask (CTASK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $45,402.00

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, CryptoTask has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $315,414.24 and approximately $45,402.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00050202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,693.33 or 0.07000601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,385.69 or 0.99773538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00055544 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006755 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,238,207 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

