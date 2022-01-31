CryptoVerificationCoin Hits Market Cap of $2,461.54 (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded up 47.7% against the US dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market cap of $2,461.54 and $26.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoVerificationCoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00022396 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000744 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000068 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoVerificationCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoVerificationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoVerificationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.