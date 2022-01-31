CryptoZoon Market Capitalization Reaches $1.93 Million (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $2.98 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00050817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,685.75 or 0.06979679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,449.15 or 0.99920865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00051736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00054982 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006695 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 766,881,434 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

