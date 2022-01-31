CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $224.28 Million

Brokerages expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report $224.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $237.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.90 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $178.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $812.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $785.40 million to $837.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $951.02 million, with estimates ranging from $840.44 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

CUBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,920,000 after purchasing an additional 559,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,970,000 after purchasing an additional 787,658 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,882,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,443,000 after purchasing an additional 465,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,117,000 after purchasing an additional 516,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 17.5% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,021,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

CUBE stock opened at $50.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 156.36%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

