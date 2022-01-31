CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Holdings Cut by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,417,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 364,729 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.70% of CubeSmart worth $68,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 22,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

NYSE CUBE opened at $50.92 on Monday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.36%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.