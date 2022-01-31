Cubiex (CBIX) Trading 26.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Cubiex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cubiex has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. Cubiex has a total market cap of $74,256.93 and $513.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050363 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.81 or 0.06975365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,366.24 or 0.99752937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00051429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00055297 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006743 BTC.

Cubiex Coin Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com . The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cubiex

