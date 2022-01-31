CUE Protocol Price Up 2.9% This Week (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $84,941.21 and approximately $445.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for about $11.15 or 0.00029011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00050102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.72 or 0.06947866 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,335.11 or 0.99728688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00051703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00054880 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006686 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

