Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to post sales of $253.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.30 million to $255.00 million. Cumulus Media reported sales of $245.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year sales of $917.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $916.50 million to $919.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.19. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $237.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $10.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.60 and a beta of 2.00. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,041 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.