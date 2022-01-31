Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.13). Curis reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRIS. Raymond James began coverage on Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 36.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 198.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRIS stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,446. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $292.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.78. Curis has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $17.40.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

