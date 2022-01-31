Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.38 Per Share

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) declared a dividend on Monday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Custodian REIT’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CREI stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 108 ($1.45). 1,060,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,482. The firm has a market cap of £476.12 million and a PE ratio of 118.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. Custodian REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108.20 ($1.45). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.10.

About Custodian REIT

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than Â£10 million at acquisition.

