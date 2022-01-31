Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.38 Per Share

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) declared a dividend on Monday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Custodian REIT’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CREI stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 108 ($1.45). 1,060,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,482. The firm has a market cap of £476.12 million and a PE ratio of 118.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. Custodian REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108.20 ($1.45). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.10.
About Custodian REIT
