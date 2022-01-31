Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Cutera reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.15 per share, with a total value of $49,807.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rohan Seth acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 629.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Cutera by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cutera stock traded up $2.22 on Monday, hitting $36.41. The company had a trading volume of 196,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,467. The company has a market capitalization of $653.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.81 and a beta of 1.61. Cutera has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

