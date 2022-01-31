Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Holdings Cut by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 62,280 shares during the period. Cutera accounts for about 1.8% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 1.50% of Cutera worth $12,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera by 424.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cutera by 84.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cutera by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 754.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,882 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 90,842 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.15 per share, with a total value of $49,807.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

Shares of CUTR stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.41. 4,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,326. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.81 million, a PE ratio of 88.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

