CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Short Interest Down 30.7% in January

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 663,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,562,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 1,116.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 705,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after buying an additional 647,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CVB Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,858,000 after acquiring an additional 628,007 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at $7,027,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,278,000 after buying an additional 318,301 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.70. 5,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,363. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 45.37%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

