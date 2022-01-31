CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.89 and last traded at $19.03. 1,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 560,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

CVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 1.78.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after buying an additional 57,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after purchasing an additional 606,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000,000 after buying an additional 30,589 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after buying an additional 174,477 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after buying an additional 181,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

