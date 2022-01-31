Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.12 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for $126.86 or 0.00331539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $147,477.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00010585 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00053321 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 317.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 24,632 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.