Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Update

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the December 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYRBY traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,826. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.79.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

