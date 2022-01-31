Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Update

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the December 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CYRBY traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,826. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.79.
About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações
