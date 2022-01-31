DA Davidson Comments on Lam Research Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lam Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $33.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $34.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

Lam Research stock opened at $561.14 on Monday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $481.05 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $674.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,927,000 after acquiring an additional 76,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,491 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

