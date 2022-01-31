DA Davidson Comments on United Bankshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $35.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,801,000 after acquiring an additional 315,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,157,000 after purchasing an additional 656,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 85,296 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

