DA Davidson Weighs in on Teradyne, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Teradyne in a research note issued on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teradyne’s FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TER. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.68.

Shares of TER opened at $112.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.81 and its 200-day moving average is $134.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,578,000 after buying an additional 194,202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Teradyne by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 945,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,339 shares of company stock worth $2,579,874. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.