Danaher Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Danaher in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DHR. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

NYSE DHR opened at $281.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $200.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 12,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 9,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.