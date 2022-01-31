Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 3.5% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $2,077,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Camden Asset Management L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Asset Management L P CA now owns 99,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $281.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.75. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $200.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.20.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

