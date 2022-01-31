Danaher Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Danaher in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

DHR has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

DHR stock opened at $281.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.75. The company has a market capitalization of $200.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Danaher has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,418,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,206,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

