Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $138.52 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.62 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.65.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.78.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

