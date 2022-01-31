Dash (DASH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $156.58 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $94.01 or 0.00244327 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $992.59 million and approximately $156.58 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dash has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00013972 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006931 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000783 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00021028 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,558,377 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

