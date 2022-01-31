Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

DAIO opened at $4.40 on Monday. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Data I/O by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Data I/O by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Data I/O by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Data I/O in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

