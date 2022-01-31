David B. Blundin Purchases 23,516 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin purchased 23,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $352,504.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EVER stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.46. 208,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,604. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $486.95 million, a PE ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 1.16.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 41,783 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVER. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

