Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 7th (NASDAQ:DCRDU)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV’s (NASDAQ:DCRDU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, February 7th. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV had issued 27,500,000 shares in its IPO on August 11th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of DCRDU stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at $81,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at $421,000.

