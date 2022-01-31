DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $1,193.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002876 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00016493 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008458 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,629,416 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.