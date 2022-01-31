DeFi Bids Trading Up 38.9% Over Last 7 Days (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. One DeFi Bids coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded 38.9% higher against the dollar. DeFi Bids has a total market capitalization of $319,294.66 and $4,286.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00045180 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00114333 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,484,803 coins and its circulating supply is 24,501,434 coins. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

