DeGate Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.92 Million (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, DeGate has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. DeGate has a total market cap of $16.31 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000522 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00050202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,693.33 or 0.07000601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,385.69 or 0.99773538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00055544 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006755 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,282,337 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

