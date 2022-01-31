Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) dropped 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.60 and last traded at $43.60. Approximately 729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 49,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.15.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 151.62% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $189.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 2,937.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

