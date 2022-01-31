Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLVHF shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Delivery Hero from €174.00 ($197.73) to €171.00 ($194.32) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($181.82) to €153.00 ($173.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Delivery Hero from €139.00 ($157.95) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Delivery Hero from €150.00 ($170.45) to €140.00 ($159.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

DLVHF opened at $70.80 on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.20.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

