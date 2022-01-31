Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $32.37 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.42.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $62,759.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $422,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,471 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.