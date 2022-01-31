Deri Protocol (DERI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $173,164.00

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $15.02 million and $173,164.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,731.06 or 0.07086868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,531.74 or 0.99986667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00055400 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 459,932,436 coins and its circulating supply is 109,536,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

