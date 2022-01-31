Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 250 Price Target

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 250 price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VOLV.B. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 311 price objective on Volvo in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 target price on Volvo in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a SEK 180 target price on Volvo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 target price on Volvo in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of SEK 236.14.

Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

