Deutsche eMark Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 77.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $103,187.87 and approximately $83.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.