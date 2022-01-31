Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DPSGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($82.95) to €75.00 ($85.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $58.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average of $64.71. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $72.04.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

