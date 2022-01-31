Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.
A number of analysts have issued reports on DPSGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($82.95) to €75.00 ($85.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $58.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average of $64.71. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $72.04.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
