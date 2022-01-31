Devery Reaches Market Capitalization of $82,184.90 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Devery has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Devery has a market cap of $82,184.90 and $7,957.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Devery

Devery is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The official website for Devery is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

